Jay Z/Beyoncé Fan Faces 8-Year Sentence For Biting Man’s Finger

There’s a great chance that Roberto Alcaraz-Garnica of San Diego wishes he could turn back the hands of time, now that he’s facing a possible eight year sentence in prison. The charges stem from a violent encounter at Jay Z and Beyoncé’s “On The Run” tour show at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl on Saturday (August 2).

According to police reports, Alcaraz-Garnica, 25, allegedly groped the victim’s girlfriend, which, of course, resulted in a scuffle. But the fight quickly came to a close when the tip of the boyfriend’s finger was bit off. Yes, things escalated that quickly.

“The woman’s boyfriend confronted the alleged groper, and a fight ensued. During the altercation, the suspect bit the victim, causing serious injury to his finger,” said Pasadena Police Department Lieutenant John Luna.

Per Billboard, Alcaraz-Garnica entered pleas on mayhem, battery and battery with serious bodily injury.

