T.I. ft. Young Thug & Killer Mike – “About The Money (Remix)” [LISTEN]

It’s a wonder that T.I.’s street single, “About The Money” doesn’t get more radio play. In any case, the Hustle Gang frontman thought today would be the perfect time to drop a remix of the London on da Track-produced song.

The Kang now rhymes alongside fellow ATLien Killer Mike, while Young Thug’s role diminishes to hook-man on the hypnotic instrumental. Killer Kill is one of the most able MCs from his city, and while he’s found success as an underground rapper, he shows his ability to rhyme in a mainstream format here. T.I.’s familiar verses remains in tact.

Hopefully, the “About The Money (Remix)” stirs more conversation around the record. Stream it below.

—

Photo: