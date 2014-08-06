Watch Chance The Rapper’s Full Lollapalooza 2014 Set [VIDEO]

For many artist Lollapalooza 2014 was one of many festivals that enlisted them to perform, but for Chance The Rapper, it was a coronation. Hailing from Chicago and having attended school just blocks away from where the annual event was held, the bubbling artist gave the performance of his life during a whopping 75-minute set with the assistance of his band, The Social Experiment.

Chance rapped, sang, and danced as his family watched from both backstage and in the crowd. Though the MC’s discography is meager compared to other artists on the bill, music from his two prominent mixtapes — 10 Day and his breakout project Acid Rap — was more than enough to carry the show. He was sure to sprinkle in a few live renditions of his freebie releases, too.

Special guests were limited to Chance’s Save Money partner in rhyme, Vic Mensa, as well as the legendary R. Kelly.

See footage of his time on stage below. Give us your thoughts on Chance The Rapper’s Lollapalooza performance in the comments.

[Spotted at 2DBZ]

—

Photo: YouTube