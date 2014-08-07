Watch Iggy Azalea On House Of Style Episode One [Video]

House of Style with host Iggy Azalea is finally here. And whether or not you’re a fan of the Aussie diva, you may enjoy the first episode if your thing is vintage shopping.

The “Fancy” rapper hits the L.A. streets alongside friend, personal stylist and Moschino creative director, Jeremy Scott. The two fashionistas set out to find gold while digging for old threads.

Via MTV:

His [Scott] irreverent designs are beloved by all of your faves: Katy, Nicki, Britney, Miley, Rihanna, and of course, Iggy herself. Perhaps best known for his iconic and unabashedly over-the-top sneaker designs for Adidas Originals, Jeremy tops the list of designers outfitting the music game in 2014 with his own namesake line and at the helm of Moschino. It’s Jeremy’s knack for making fashion fun that has pop’s leading ladies beating down his door, and it also makes him the *perfect* person to help you wade through racks of vintage clothing (not to mention, he has his fashion history on lock, so you’ll actually learn a thing or two).

See the first episode as Iggy forays into the world of television. Has she got the chops or what?

Photo: MTV