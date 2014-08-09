Kanye West Rocks Outside Lands Music Fesitival [VIDEOS]

Since GQ revealed Kanye West’s cover story, pretty much everything the Grammy winning producer/rapper has done since has tugged at fans’ heartstrings. Last night’s Outside Lands Music Festival in San Francisco was no different.

Onlookers clamored for a mere note of new music from Yeezy’s upcoming album, but instead received a set full of his familiar hits. But that sufficed, as West still remains one of Hip‒Hop’s most exciting performers. Close friends like Virgil Abloh and fans alike had their cameras in hand while he rocked the stage, which means that there’s tons of footage from the show.

See some below and on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

