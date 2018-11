Remy Ma is about her sh*t. Following her homecoming and first offering on DJ Khaled’s “They Don’t Love You No More (Remix),” Reminisce Smith is at it again with a guest verse on French Montana’s “MegaDeath.”

The New York City anthem features fellow Bronx natives French Montana and Swizz Beatz, and includes a cool 16 from D-Block’s own, Jadakiss.

Take a listen below.

—

Photo: Instagram