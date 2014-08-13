Joell Ortiz Unveils New Album Artwork & Tracklist

Joell Ortiz today unveils the artwork and tracklist from to his upcoming album, House Slippers.

The 12-track project features leading single “House Slippers” and his B.o.B and Mally Stakz-assisted “Music Saved My Life” track.

Guest appearances include Royce Da 5’9″, Joe Budden and Crooked I, all of whom join Joell on the Slaughterhouse cut, “Brothers Keeper.”

Peep artwork and tracklist below. House Slippers is due out September 16. Pre-order made available on iTunes.

1. House Slippers

2. Cold World (featuring Lee Carr)

3. Dream On

4. Music Saved My Life (featuring B.O.B & Mally Stakz)

5. Brothers Keeper (featuring Royce da 5’9″ / Joe Budden / Crooked I)

6. Q & A

7. Get Down

8. Say Yes (feat. Sahlance)

9. Better Than (featuring Maino & Kaydence)

10. Phone

11. Candy (featuring Mally Stakz)

12. Crack Spot

Photo: Instagram