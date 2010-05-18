CLOSE
Alleged Car Thieves Receive Beat Down At Gucci Mane Video Shoot [Photos]

Sometimes ni**as just ask for it. 

It seems two individuals thought it was a good idea to break into cars while in the “vicinity” of Gucci Mane’s “Anti Social” video shoot.

While no one from Gucci Mane’s camp was apparently involved in the incident, it appears the two individuals had a meeting of face and head to boot and concrete.

Left bloody, incoherent and unconscious, it appears that a lesson was learned.

Trying to steal someone’s car with eyewitnesses everywhere is not the smartest move.

