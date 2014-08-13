Exclusive: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony Say Public Will Hear Final Album, Despite Just 1 Copy

They plan to auction just one copy of their new, and allegedly final record together next year, but Bone Thugs-N-Harmony insisted that the public will get their hands on it, too.

“One person is not going to control it,” Krayzie Bone exclusively told HipHopWired.com after the group’s intimate, energetic performance Monday night (Aug. 11) at S.O.B’s in Manhattan. “It’s going to be an album that everybody can listen to, buy and enjoy.”

Although the veteran Hip-Hop group’s decision to go the Wu-Tang route and auction just one album doesn’t jibe with making the new music available to the masses, Krayzie Bone asked Bone Thugs-N-Harmony fans to trust them, and reiterated that they will get to hear it.

“To all our fans, please, just be patient,” Krayzie Bone said. “We’ll explain to y’all, exactly how this album is going to go down.”

The starting bid for the album is $1 million, according to reports earlier this summer. Krayzie Bone – who is releasing his own solo album in October – said the auction idea was part of a sales strategy.

“We’re in a new age,” Krayzie Bone explained. “They will get the album, but the way that we have to market it, has changed. We’re in the digital era, it’s not like how it was back in the 90s. It’s different.”

The Grammy Award-winning Cleveland-based Hip-Hop group, known for their singsongy cadence and whose hits like “Thuggish Ruggish Bone,” stretch back two decades, performed for just over an hour Monday night to an audience that included rapper Dark Lo, Mel B’s hubby Stephen Belafonte and the producer, Megahertz. Bizzy Bone said there wasn’t much of a difference between the Hip-Hop scene of the 1990s and that of today.

“I think that it’s just a progression, and looking for the lane,” Bizzy Bone told HipHopWired.com. “They’re looking for that new lane of quality music that will carry them for that next 20 years, so that one day, they can be considered a golden age in their own right as well.”

Before launching into their 1997 hit, “Tha Crossroads,” they recognized the recent death of Robin Williams, and paid homage to the deceased Hip-Hop heavies they’d collaborated with, like Tupac, Eazy E, Big Pun and Notorious B.I.G.

“Working with all the greats, like Biggie Smalls for instance, it was a great experience,” Bizzy Bone said. “He’s not a legend because he passed away, he’s a legend because he’s a great artist, and he just happened to go before his time, and too young.”

