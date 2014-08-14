Common Discusses Relationship With Maya Angelou & More [VIDEO]

Common warmed the seat on Larry King Now, during which he and the longtime television host discussed a bevy of topics, including his views on the n-word, his method for creating albums and more.

Former NBA star Baron Davis also sat in on the conversation, offering further insight on his upbringing in South Central, Los Angeles. Com’ Sense, meanwhile, spoke on his native Chicago and even expounded on his relationship with the late, great Maya Angelou.

“I met her — we were doing a benefit together,” Common recalled. “Before she said she would do it [the benefit], she wanted to meet me. I went to her home in Harlem; we had a conversation about Paul Robeson, Tupac, and life.”

Hear Common speak more in the clip below. Discussions on the other aforementioned topics can be found on the following pages.

