Lil Wayne Speaks On Raptors’ Refusal To Drop Drake [Video]

Lil’ Wayne appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” Thursday morning (August 14), revealing the official release date and artwork to Tha Carter V.

In a roundtable discussion with Skip Bayless, Cari Champion and Stephen A. Smith, Weezy also weighed in on Drake’s recent NBA controversy where the team he represents was offered a chance to have a $25,000 fine revoked if the Toronto rapper was dropped as ambassador.

“I think the Raptors refused,” said Wayne in between chuckles. “That’s wassup. That’s alright right there. I like that.”

Weezy additionally offered his two cents on LeBron James returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the current state of Miami Heat, the L.A. Lakers and much more.

See him in action below, with more footage on the following page. Tha Carter V hits stores October 28.

