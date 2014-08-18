Chris Brown, Nelly, Wale & More Pay Tribute To Mike Brown [Photos]

On Saturday afternoon (August 16), Chris Brown and a gang of his celebrity friends gathered in a charity game of flag football. The event took place in Los Angeles at Occidental College’s Jack Kemp Stadium, where the crooner went against his opponents in a fun-filled game.

Brown (who was spotted canoodling with on-and-off again girlfriend Karrueche) summoned participants for a brief moment of solidarity. The star-studded crowd –– including Nelly, Wale, Lil Mama, Trey Songz and Game –– protested the recent police killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mississippi, while throwing up their hands in support of the slain teen’s family and the city of Ferguson.

See footage of Nelly’s moving speech below and snapshots of the game in the gallery.

