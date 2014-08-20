Killer Mike Pens Insightful Op-Ed Of Ferguson’s Unrest

T.I. isn’t the only Grand Hustle general to express his disdain for the chaos in Ferguson.

Killer Mike is also putting his Bic to good use over the situation before he likely translates it into classic Hip-Hop poetry. Anyone that has remotely heard Mike’s music including 2010’s cognitive R.A.P. Music and last year’s undeniable Run the Jewels album knows that he puts serious thought into everything he writes.

A small excerpt:

We trust police with the power of life and death and with that trust comes a greater responsibility to be better than the current standard of policing I see across America everyday. Being a cop must be hard. My dad was one, and never wanted any of his children to follow in his footsteps. Being a cop is often seeing the worst of the human condition and behavior. With all of that said, there is no reason that Mike Brown and also Eric Garner are dead today — except bad policing, excessive force and the hunt-and-capture-prey mentality many thrill-seeking cops have adapted. This week I have seen tanks, rubber bullets and tear gas used by police against the citizens that pay them. This is not Egypt or Syria or Palestine, but today it feels that way. It feels as if death can come, without reason, from a uniformed government official and, if we do not press back against this Blue Wall of Silence and gang-like mentality of our local police, we all are in danger. Whether it is illegal rd stops & checkpoints, where your rights are being violated — through being forced to answer questions that the 5th Amendment protects you from, or illegal stop-and-frisk that the 4th Amendment is designed to protect you from — all of our rights are violated and in danger when any American’s rights are violated.

At press time, Killer Mike is heading to CNN to represent the Hip-Hop community so there will be more air cleared in the developing hours.

Rest the rest of the editorial over at Billboard.

—

Photo: Instagram/Killer Mike