Cam’ron ft. Estelle & Couzin Bang – “Let The Show Begin” [VIDEO]

Historically speaking, Cam’ron does a track just when backed by soul sampling production. That trend continues in the visual for his new record, “Let The Show Begin,” featuring Estelle and the ever-entertaining Couzin Bang.

Bang provides the introduction, leaving the rapper and songstress to do what they do best. There’s a great chance that “Let The Show Begin” will appear on Cam’ron’s next 1st Of The Month EP, due to release on September 1. Watch the clip below.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=ab670d6d879749faac1c603a8427281f&ec=w1b3Rxbzp14acfxsHIGTcy_K3xcPpU5c

