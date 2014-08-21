CLOSE
For The Record, Beyoncé & Jay Z’s Marriage Is “Perfect” [VIDEO]

Nothing like hearing a mother go off in defense about her own child. That’s borderline what happened when Tina Knowles was asked about Beyoncé and rumors about an alleged divorce to Jay Z.

Albeit its been reported that Bey-Z are headed for splitsville –– immediately after On The Run closes out, in fact –– according to Ms. Knowles, her daughter’s marriage is “perfect” and to hell with people who say the couple’s relationship feels “corporate.”

Is she just frontin’?

