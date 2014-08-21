Run The Jewels Sign To Mass Appeal Records, Drop “Blockbuster Night Pt. 1” [LISTEN]

Run The Jewels, the would be the combination of Killer Mike and El P, drop the full version of “Blockbuster Night Pt. 1,” while also revealing that their new album, RTJ2, will be out October 28.

The project will be arriving via Mass Appeal Records.

“We are very excited to bring you the next chapter of Run The Jewels via the good folks at Mass Appeal” says El-P via a press release. “We can make no promises about the safety of any animals involved in the creation of this record.”

Says Killer Kill from Adamsville, “It is the best rap group album since RTJ1!”

Listen to “Blockbuster Night Pt. 1” below.

