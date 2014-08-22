Chief Keef Wanted For Skipping DUI Hearing

We already know Chief Keef hates being sober. Apparently he also hates going to court for being charged for not being sober when driving as well.

Via TMZ

Chief Keef should call Columbus Short in jail … so Short can explain to him if you blow off court you get thrown in the pokey.

Keef was otherwise occupied and didn’t show for his DUI hearing in Highland Park, IL … it’s not much of a case — he admitted to cops he was smoking before taking the wheel.

So now the 19-year-old is a wanted man and when cops catch him he’ll have to post $50K bail for the jail bars to open.

Keef has an impressive list of misdeeds for a teen — failure to pay child support, a Chicago shooting incident and a stint in rehab for marijuana. He’s been jailed twice on pot-related offenses.