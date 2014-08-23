Drake & Lil Wayne Pay Homage To Meek Mill On Tour [VIDEO]

The “Drake vs. Lil Wayne” tour rolled into Philadelphia on Thursday (August 21), and though the show went on unhitched, one thing it sorely lacked was a proper guest appearance by Meek Mill.

It’s become commonplace for the hometown favorite to show face at concerts of this magnitude, but this was impossible, of course, because the rapper is currently serving a three to six month bid in prison for a parole violation. The YMCMB duo, however, compensated for his absence by playing his famous “Dreams & Nightmares Intro” for a crowd full of his day one fans.

Drake even wore a “Free Meek Mill” t-shirt, so you know the support is real.

Peep the footage below.

Photo: Maria Fitzsimons/WENN.com