Beyonce Performs At MTV VMAs, Receives Video Vanguard Award From Blue Ivy & Jay Z

Beyoncé is one hell of a multi-tasker. Besides a showstopping, 15-minute long performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, the Pop and R&B diva quelled all those divorce rumors when Jay Z and Blue Ivy handed her the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award.

Hov made sure to call his wife the “the greatest living entertainer” while presenting her with the award.

Watch the Carter’s share their family moment with the world below. And, watch Bey’s medley of hits from her recent self-titled album on the next page.

—

Photo: MTV

1 2Next page »