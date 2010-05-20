Diddy Speaks On Visiting Lil Wayne In Jail [Video]

“I live in New York. It wouldn’t have been right if I didn’t go see him and check on his health and well-being…”

In between preparing for the release of his Last Train To Paris album, Diddy is speaking on his recent visit to see Lil Wayne.

As previously reported, Diddy took a trip to Rikers Island in April to see the Young Money Head at the prison’s Eric M. Taylor Correctional facility.

Diddy’s confirmed the reported meeting to MTV News and he while wouldn’t go into details on his “personal visit”, he did say that he went to see Wayne to check on his physical and mental health.

“Wayne is a trooper. Wayne is doing great. It was a personal visit, so I don’t want to get into the details of that. We’re just counting down the days of him getting out… I live in New York. It wouldn’t have been right if I didn’t go see him and check on his health and well-being..”



Diddy is currently promoting two projects for the summer; his new movie “Get Him To Greek” where he plays a record company executive and his new album The Last Train to Paris featuring his Dirty Money Crew.

Both projects are expected to be released in June.

Check out Diddy talking to MTV News below.