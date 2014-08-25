K. Michelle Calls Nicki Minaj “Queen Of Rap” On Twitter, Lil Kim Responds [Photos]

It seems that there is no end in sight to the Nicki Minaj and Lil’ Kim beef. Apparently K. Michelle was tuned in to the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards and called Nicki the Queen Of Rap. Of course fans of Queen Bee came to her rescue and eventually even Lil Kim put in her two cents.

During Minaj’s MTV performance that was almost ruined by a wardrobe malfunction, K. Michelle tweeted “Yessss to the Queen of rap. Nicki did that! Jessie J sings her face all the way off. #Salute“.

#TeamLilKim felt in a ways since the R&B songstress had professed her love to Brooklyn rapper stating Lil Kim was her Rap alter ego.

Instantly K. Michelle’s timeline was filled with slander stating she was flip lopping between the two female MC’s. The Love & Hip Hop star didn’t take the criticism lightly and retorted “U lil Kim fans can kiss my ass. Me & Kim and VERY cool. Im actually going 2C the baby. If she aint mad, u motherless kids should find a seat.”

This prompted Lil Kim to defend her fans and call to question K. Michelle’s loyalty to her. “You know I love you girl but ur tweets were a little shady. I wouldn’t do that to U or ur fans.”

In typical K. Michelle fashion she ended the doubt of her loyalty by throwing more salt and showing love all at once. “I’m allowed to like more than one artist, just like u miserable folks are allowed to drink a cup of bleach. Love them both” she explained.

You can view all the tweets in the following pages. Do you think K. Michelle was caught red handed trying to salt on Lil Kim? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

