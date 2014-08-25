Update: Eminem Announces New Album, Drops New Music [LISTEN]

UPDATE: Shady Records is set to release Shady XV on November 24, not Black Friday. The two-disc collection will feature the label’s greatest hits, plus all new material.

Eminem’s Sia-assisted “Guts Over Fear” leads the 15th anniversary compilation and is featured on the upcoming film, The Equalizer.

A new Eminem song and a new Eminem album? Yes, please.

Eminem officially made the announcement via his Twitter account on Sunday night (August 24) that Shady XV is due out on Black Friday. The project’s been rumored for some time now as Eminem’s hinted at it on numerous occasions during the latter part of his Monster tour with Rihanna.

Marshall delivered some new tunes in tow. Spin “Guts Over Fear” featuring Sia, below.

