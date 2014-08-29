Logic ft. Childish Gambino – “Driving Ms. Daisy” [LISTEN]

Def Jam rapper Logic is back with a new tune from his debut album. Titled “Driving Ms. Daisy,” the cut features Childish Gambino.

The self-produced cut is sonically inviting to the ear, and that’s before the duo begin kicking their rhymes. Logic’s rhymes are reflective of his triumphs, though he admittedly struggles to make the right decisions at times. Bino, on the other hand, uses examples of love gone right and wrong to draw in listeners.

Stream Logic’s “Driving Ms. Daisy” below.

Photo: Instagram