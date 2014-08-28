11 Things We Learned From The Breakfast Club Capone-N-Noreaga Interview [Photos]

The Breakfast Club’s latest interview is another one for the books. Power 105 interviewed earlier today the legendary Capone-N-Noreaga, and discussed in details how the rap duo came about.

As part of the the radio station’s Throwback Thursdays series, CNN recounted the tale of how they met. ‘Pone and Nore have trekked quite a journey, to say the least.

From serving time alongside the Central Park Five to bromances to almost being signed with Junior M.A.F.I.A., the Hip-Hop heavyweights left nothing out from the story about their coming-of-age.

See 11 things we learned from their lighthearted chat, below. You’re in for some laughs if nothing else.

—

Photos: Instagram/AP

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13Next page »