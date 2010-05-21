Drake Reveals Tracklisting for “Thank Me Later”

June 15 folks, the day that Drake will finally have to put up or shut up.

Setting a bar at unprecedented heights with So Far Gone, the rapper has placed himself where only greatness is expected from the fans when he drops his debut album Thank Me Later, which finally has a tracklisting..

Having mixed reviews to almost ALL of the recent leaks from the projects, things are feeling uncertain as to how the actual project might shape up, but Drake ensures that TML will be exactly what everyone has been waiting for.

Before the big show, the rapper felt the need to let some things off his chest through a recent freestyle.

“9am in Dallas”

1. Fireworks (feat. Alicia Keys) (Produced by Noah “40″ Shebib)

2. Karaoke (Produced by Francis and the Lights)

3. The Resistance (Produced by 40)

4. Over (Produced by Boi-1da & Al-Khaaliq)

5. Show Me A Good Time (Produced by Kanye West)

6. Up All Night (feat. Nicki Minaj) (Produced by Boi-1da)

7. Fancy (feat. T.I. & Swizz Beatz) (Produced by Swizz Beatz)

8. Shut It Down (feat. The Dream) (Produced by 40 & Omen)

9. Unforgettable (feat. Young Jeezy) (Produced by 40 & Boi-1da)

10. Light Up (feat. Jay-Z) (Produced by 40 & Tone Mason)

11. Miss Me (feat. Lil Wayne) (Produced by Boi-1da & 40)

12. Cece’s Interlude (Produced by 40)

13. Find Your Love (Produced by Kanye West)

14. Thank Me Now (Produced by Timbaland)

Now Drizzy, for someone who said that they weren’t aiming to make a commercial album, that’s a whole lot of commercial features present on the first offering. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that Drake has something up his sleeve waiting to be revealed.