CeeLo Green Cops Plea Deal In Ecstasy Case, Must Attend AA Meetings

CeeLo Green copped a plea deal in his ecstasy case, avoiding jail and maintaining that he is innocent in the process.

As previously reported, a woman claimed she was at a bar with CeeLo, then the next thing she remembered was waking up butt naked in a hotel room with him. Last October, Green initially pled not guilty to the charges of furnishing a controlled substance.

However, her storied didn’t hold up, especially consider they pair had been dating for months. Nevertheless, CeeLo pled no contest to sharing ecstasy, which is a felony.

Report TMZ:

The no contest plea is a felony … but the plea allows him to maintain his innocence. CeeLo must perform 360 hours of community service at the MusiCares Foundation of the Recording Academy and attend 52 AA meetings with a private therapist. He’s also on probation for 3 years.

Was justice served? Let us know what you think in the comments. Also, keep your eyes on your drinks at all times.

—

Photo: YouTube