After Drake made popular the underground “Tuesday” hit, he featured ILOVEMAKONNEN at the Drake vs. Lil’ Wayne tour in Atlanta, where it was announced that the 25-year-old artist signed to Drizzy’s Warner-based imprint OVO Sound.

Makonnen –– whose performance you’ll see in the video below –– joins Majid Jordan, PARTYNEXTDOOR and OB O’Brien at the label. Congratulations.

[Via 2DBZ]

Photo: Instagram