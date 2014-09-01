CLOSE
Kid Cudi Passes Out During Performance At North Coast Music Fest [VIDEO]

Hip-Hop recording artist Kid Cudi passed out during his headlining set at North Coast Music Festival in Chicago on Saturday (August 30).

While performing his 2009 fan-favorite “Pursuit of Happiness,” Cudder jumped down from the stage and into the photo area before a buzzing crowd. The rapper fainted immediately after signing an autograph for a fan.

Watch the clip below. Hit the flip to see the tweet with which he explains what caused his collapse.

collapses

