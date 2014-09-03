Freddie Gibbs Slaughters Tim Westwood’s Crib Sessions Freestyle [VIDEO]

Tim Westwood’s Crib Sessions received a dope addition to its cannon, and Hip-Hop heads can thank Freddie Gibbs for that.

It’s house custom for MCs to hit the ground running with a proper freestyle. Needless to say that Gangsta Gibbs rose to the occasion by slaughtering Drake’s “0-100” instrumental. For those who don’t know, the former XXL Freshman is a wizard with the word with the dazzling flow to match. So much so that he mentions just how good of a rapper he is at the close of his freestyle.

Hear Gibbs rhyme below, and for more, purchase he and Madlib’s collaborative album, Piñata, via iTunes.

—

Photo: YouTube