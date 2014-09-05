Curren$y – “Fo'” [VIDEO]

With Pilot Talk 3 on the way, Curren$y keeps fans satisfied in the meantime with a visual for “Fo” from his The Drive-In Theatre mixtape.

Here we have a true Spitta Andretti production, in which the rapper keeps in clean in his old school whip. Between cruising the town and parking audaciously to stunt on his opposition, the New Orleans rapper finds the time to keep it G with rhymes spit from a player’s perspective.

Peep the Jorge Casanova-directed video below. Lend your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube