Watch Ray Rice Knock Out His Fiancée In An Elevator [VIDEO]

Ray Rice used to have the very, very slight benefit of a doubt; all we saw was him dragging his unconscious then fiancee out of an elevator; but now that’s gone. Video footage of the moment the NFL player brutally knocked out his now wife has been revealed, and it’s all bad.

Worth noting, the NFL saw this video before imposing its 2-game suspension on Rice.

Says TMZ:

The incident took place Feb. 15th at the Revel Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City — after Ray and then-fiancee (now wife) Janay Palmer got into a heated argument on their way into the elevator. Inside the elevator it’s apparent he strikes first … she hits back … and then Rice delivers the knockout blow. The punch knocks Janay off her feet — and she smashes her head on the elevator hand rail … knocking her out cold. Ray doesn’t seem phased … and when the door opens, he drags her out into the hotel. An employee of the hotel — which just shut down for good — tells TMZ Sports he was working there at the time and says the NFL saw the elevator footage before imposing the 2-game suspension.

There is nothing funny about this. As for Rice, in the clip there seems to be no remorse. Barely a “let me do my best to make sure she’s alright” type of actions. Nothing.

The NFL recently updated its penalties for players caught partaking in domestic violence, but now it only seems like they were trying to get ahead of this footage’s release.

Watch the video below.

Photo: TMZ Sports