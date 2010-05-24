Waka Flocka Attacked With Bottles At Concert [Video]

Gucci Mane protégé and ATLien Waka Flocka Flame can’t seem to catch a break these days.

As previously reported, an unknown man approached the rapper and his crew on the set of a video shoot, claiming that he not only shot Flocka but also dared him to do something about it.

Now it seems that an unidentified group of people have decided to join in on the action, by throwing bottles on stage at Waka Flocka while he was performing at a club.

The incident, which was caught on video while Wacka was filming for the Trill DVD series, shows the crowd initially leaning with Flocka, but then something went wrong and bottles started flying.

Although no police were called during the incident, Flocka states that his recent attacks are a result of “scary n*ggas” being jealous.