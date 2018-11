All these new videos have been cool, but it’s the freestyles that have gotten fans excited about G-Unit. Case in point, 50 Cent and his rhyme team brutalize Snoop Dogg’s classic “Pump Pump” instrumental.

The track actually appears on the LA Leakers Leaks of the Industry project. No 50 verse, but Yayo and Banks get busy. Listen below.

—

Photo: Instagram