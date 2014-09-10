Gunplay ft. Rick Ross – “Aiight” [VIDEO]

Your guess is a good as ours in regards to when Gunplay’s long-awaited Def Jam debut, Living Legend, will release. Jupiter Jack moves right along in the meantime by offering a visual for “Aiight,” featuring Rick Ross.

If anything is made clear by the clip, it’s that you don’t play with either MMG rappers’ money. But an arrogant man played by actor Jackie Long (ATL) has to learn this the hard way. As the saying goes, “Playing with my money is like playing with my emotions.” See why in the video below.

—

Photo: YouTube