MC Lyte ft. Common – “Dear John” [LISTEN]

A new MC Lyte album (her first in 11 years) is set to arrive before 2015. Before then, the legendary MC delivers some inspirational bars on a new track called “Dear John,” featuring Common.

Producer Loudbox provided Lyte with a toe-tapping groove, laden with crisp claps and a soulful baseline. 10Beats also assists with a catchy chorus, giving the lyricists all of the proper ingredients to blaze the record with lyrics that have a greater purpose.

“Dear John” doubles as the anthem for #EducateOURMen, a scholarship initiative of MC Lyte’s Hip Hop Sisters Foundation. Stream it below.

—

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com