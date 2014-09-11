Kanye West Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital In Australia

The tour life is a grueling one and it appears to have gotten the best Kanye West, if only for a moment. The rapper, who’s currently on an Australian tour, was reportedly rushed to a hospital in Melbourne on Wednesday (September 10).

According to Woman’s Day, the 37-year-old was given an emergency MRI around 2PM under the suspicion that he suffered a seizure or was on the verge of being seized. Nurses were ordered to clear patients out of the waiting room and consulting room, as West was privately treated.

This news comes from witness, Lorraine Terry, whose daughter was in the middle of a MRI when the producer-rapper arrived. “Everyone was moved out of the waiting and consulting rooms,” she recalled. “We were the only ones left apart from doctors and nurses – we couldn’t leave as the MRI wasn’t finished.”

Terry later described seeing West as shocking, “because it looked so serious.”

TMZ later reported that the Yeezus creator suffered from a severe migraine, not a seizure.

Both the hospital and the G.O.O.D. Music founder’s label were mum on the artist’s hospital stay. West would later take the stage at a packed Rod Laver Arena later that night.

