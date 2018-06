The LOX snatch up a break beat for their new track, “No Selfies,” which covers a topic that’s pretty self-explanatory.

“Stop taking selfies you b*tch ni**a,” the trio commands. And we wouldn’t have it any other way. How could the minds behind We Are The Streets possibly advocate for such an act of vanity by grown men?

If folks don’t take heed, Style P may have to grab that a** bag out of storage. Stream The LOX’s “No Selfies” below.

—

Photo: YouTube