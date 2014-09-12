Chris Brown Talks Burying Hatchet With Drake [VIDEO]

At a certain point, drama has to get old. Now 25-years-old, Chris Brown spoke with MTV’s Sway, who asked the crooner to detail why he and Drake squashed their well-documented beef.

Last June, the superstars appeared in an 2014 ESPY Awards skit, which was Drake’s idea, according to Brown. “Especially after getting out of jail [and] going through what I was going through, I didn’t have any animosity towards anybody,” the “Loyal” singer said, also citing how the awards show appearance was a great opportunity.

Brown later explained that he’s “tired of being looked at as the aggressor,” so this was his way of showing his maturity.

With the beef now nonexistent, fans are clamoring for a proper collab between Brown and Drake, especially after a photo surfaced of two in the studio. The singer explained that because his album was already done, it was impossible for the OVO rapper to make an appearance, but he assured that the two would continuously make music.

Pre-order Brown’s X LP, due to hit stores on September 16, via iTunes. Peep the interview below.

—

Photo: MTV