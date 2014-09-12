Kendrick Lamar Will Perform In The Bermuda Triangle [VIDEO]

This Halloween, the Compton kid will be taking his talents to one of the most mysterious places on earth, the Bermuda Triangle (aka the Devil’s Triangle).

Kendrick Lamar will be joining Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding for the Bacardí Triangle concert, which is slated to take place October 30-November 2.

All three artists will be taking over the Palomino island of Puerto Rico. Considering the island’s isolation, only 1862 lucky concert goers will be flown out to experience the music spectacular.

Photo: WENN