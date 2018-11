Ready to get your acting on???

Well here’s your opportunity if you’re in the Atlanta area as T-Pain and Roscoe Dash will be shooting the video for their new song “Step Up 3D” this Thursday and Friday.

All models must be 18 years of age and be available for an all day shoot on Thursday and a half day shoot on Friday.

If you wanna be the next video star, send pictures to newtalentchoice@gmail.com.

For more information, check out Myspace.com/atlstalent.