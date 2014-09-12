Swizz Beatz Has Coming To America Birthday Bash [Photos/Video]

Swizz Beatz turns the big 35 this Saturday, but Thursday night, his wife threw him a bash fit for a king – literally. Alicia Keys fashioned a special surprise party for her husband, with the theme of his birthday party borrowing from the 1980s classic comedy film, Coming To America.

Keys pulled out all the stops for this one, with dancers, drummers, and the posh outfits that Eddie Murphy and cast wore in the movie. As the Prince Of Zamunda for this occasion, Swizz was decked out in all Black with a leopard skin shawl adorning his neck. Keys, who is expecting the couple’s second child, was radiant as ever in all white as she danced down the aisle.

The whole affair was caught briefly on Instagram in photos and video, with Swizz absolutely gushing over Keys and the party itself. Also pretty cool was that the birthday boy’s family was in attendance as well.

“My wife is the best 1 of 1. Look at my Dad, Mom, Gmom. Wow,” wrote Swizz on his Instagram page.

Happy Birthday, Swizz Beatz!

