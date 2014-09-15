Iggy Azalea’s Lawyers Threaten To Sue If Her Name Is Used In Sex Tape

If the cat inside the Iggy Azalea sex tape ordeal wasn’t already out the bag, the Australian rapper’s legal defense team has now made it so.

They are threatening to sue Vivid Entertainment–not if the porn giant decides to put out the “intimate moment”. But only if it contains the “Fancy” rapper’s stage name.

Via TMZ:

Iggy Azalea’s lawyers are throwing the kitchen sink at a major porn company … now claiming Vivid will get it’s dirty corporate ass sued if it dares to market her alleged sex tape … because the name “Iggy” can only be used by Iggy. It seems a sex tape exists, even though her lawyers deny it. Initially they said it was a fabrication … then said if it does exist she may have been a minor. The “sex partner” — rapper Hefe Wine — told TMZ Live Friday there is indeed a tape and she knew about it and consented. And he says she was NOT a minor … he says he met her when she was 18. Now Iggy’s lawyers have fired off a letter to Vivid — obtained By TMZ — in which they say the name “Iggy” is gold … protected by U.S. Trademark. So maybe Vivid could market the tape this way — STEAMY SEX TAPE, FEATURING SHMIGGY SHMEZELIA AND HEFE WINE! Vivid is unimpressed, restating it’s desire to market the tape. BTW … sources close to Iggy say she feels betrayed by her ex-BF.

Meanwhile, Hefe has been taking advantage of the newfound attention. He recently dropped a song title “Booty Fight” (ode to past events?) that can be found on the next page.

