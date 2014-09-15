Drake’s Air Jordans: Dopeness Or An Atrocity? [Photos]

A day in the life of Drake, whose Air Jordan collection boasts an array of exclusive OVO edition colorways due he and Jordan Brand’s collaborative relationship, is essentially a sneakerhead’s dream. Whether or not his creations are dope, however, depends on who you ask.

It’s funny writing the previous sentence, considering that Drake has the musical equivalent to the Midas touch. The Toronto rapper’s shoe history is very different and at times looks very funny in the light. But as Dame Dash once said, “You can’t teach taste,” and that’s more apparent after checking out Drizzy’s growing cannon of PE sneakers.

Peep the gallery on the following pages to his latest and more. Let us know your thoughts on Drake’s footwear in the comments.

—

Photo: Instagram

