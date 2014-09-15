Kanye West Didn’t Demand Wheelchair Bound Fan Stand, Still Awkward [VIDEO]

Contrary to previous reports, Kanye West didn’t demand that a wheelchair bound fan stand during a concert in Australia. However, as the video evidence proves, it was still pretty awkward.

In a clearly clip from the show in Sydney, Yeezy clearly adds the caveat that it’s cool if a fan isn’t standing before he goes into a rendition of “Good Life.” This is after the audience start booing the wheelchair bound fan.

Coincidentally, back in June, West gifted a wheelchair bound fan with his microphone after a performance in Austin, Texas. Now that’s the type of Yeezy news we like to hear.

—

Photo: WENN.com