Texts May Prove Model’s $11M Lawsuit Against 50 Cent Is Meritless

A model is suing 50 Cent for defamation to the tune of $11M. However, texts and messages made available to the lawyers of both parties may clear the “Many Men” rapper of any wrongdoing while allegedly revealing her thirsty tendencies.

Reports the New York Daily News:

A model who filed a big-bucks lawsuit against 50 Cent may not even get chump change after text messages potentially devastating to her case emerged. Sally Ferreira filed an $11 million suit against Fitty earlier this year, claiming he defamed her by blasting her on Instagram for leaking pictures showing them together at one of his video shoots. “Without undertaking any investigation whatsoever, Mr. Jackson falsely accused Ms. Ferreira of being the source,” her suit said, referring to the rapper by his given name, Curtis Jackson. But a letter sent to lawyers for the dueling duo appears to show that Ferreira, 29, was indeed the one who sent out the pictures, taken at Fitty’s “Big Rich Town” video shoot. The letter included screen grabs of text and picture messages apparently sent by Ferreira to a reporter for the website Hip Hop World named Roslys Metayer. “No one has these images,” the person alleged to be Ferreira says in one text. “I need to market Myself in the urban,” the texts say. “Just(k)eep the name hot.”

Allegedly, Ferreira told the reporter that 50 had no problem release the photos. Unfortunately, that was not the case, as it led him to send an Instagram message that partly read, “WARNING: Do not attempt to work with this thirsty Video b****. She sent photos Of the video shoot to Mediatakeout saying I’m in a relationship with her Cananyone say RESHOOT.”

Ferreira says Fifs social media slander led her to lose a few modeling gigs, which is why she sued; and now we’re here.

It’s looking like 50 Cent just won. Let us know what you think in the comments.

—

