Kanye West Tells Media To “Pick A New Target”

Everyone knows by now that, for better or worse, Kanye has always been brutally honest with his fans and critics alike. During his Monday night show, the rapper ripped the media apart for sensationalizing news about him at the expense of his artistry.

Moreover, the rapper hurdled through current issues that are more important than the wheelchair incident where he allegedly forced a paralyzed fan to stand up. Chicago killings, police brutality and public executions were among the topics he mentioned are not being talked about nearly as much.

“So, people on the Today show, I’m not sure I keep up with the news, but if Michael Strahan is still at the Today show—no, Good Morning America, Matt Lauer, the girls on The View—Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Roberts, if y’all run this, take a step back and look at this: I’m a married Chrsitian man with a family,” he exclaimed. “At my concerts, I make sure everybody has as good a time as possible. So all this demonizing me, it aint’ goin’ to work after a while. Pick a new target. Pick a new target. Because I’m not one of these dumbass artists that you’re used to. You come at me, I’m going to take my platform and break this shit down for real, intelligent people every night. And then, we’ll get back to the music.”

Point taken. See the full speech below.

—

Photo: WENN