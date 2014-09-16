Chris Brown Goes Sneaker Shopping In NYC [VIDEO]

Does Chris Brown have good taste in kicks or is he just gifted everything? Complex tries to find out, among other questions, while going sneaker shopping with the R&B crooner.

Like the Game before him in LA, Breezy went shopping with Complex’s Joe LaPuma at Extra Butter in downtown NYC and talked about his appreciation for Jordans and Chucks, Vans being multicultural, what’s in his rotation, reaching for different brands and more.

http://player.ooyala.com/iframe.js#pbid=a74f6736a7384975a908f4100f8a0160&ec=lhMDNlcDriDS2cMVT0kLS8CbOmKKqCei

—

Photo: Complex