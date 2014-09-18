Bun B Throws First Pitch At Houston Astros Game [VIDEO]

Bun B is practically the mayor of Houston as far as anyone within the Hip-Hop community is concerned. And his recent public appearance spoke volumes to his popularity.

The Trill O.G. and UGK legend was on hand earlier this week to throw out the first pitch of a Houston Astros game before they took an L to the Cleveland Indians. Fat Joe was also present, turning his back on the New York Yankees.

Although the veteran rapper never needs a reason to represent for the home team, Bun was on the mound for the first time to promote a new, limited edition New Era cap.

“The Astros star and specifically the old school color scheme with the white, orange and red is what most people recognize Houston by, and we’re happy to represent it,” Bun B said. “I love it, I’m happy the team went back to it and we understand what that means not just to Houston, but to baseball fans in general. It’s good to see the team representing that and the organization being proud to go back to those days of glory.”

The hat is now exclusively available at Academy Sports + Outdoors and Astros team stores.

Check out Bun’s first-ever first pitch in the video below. It goes without saying it was better than 50 Cent’s.

Photo: MLB