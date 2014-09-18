CLOSE
Common Revisits Making “The Light” In Magnum Opus [VIDEO]

After revisiting a Bad Boy Records classic, the good folks at Complex explore the factors that inspired Common to pen “The Light” in a new installment of their Magnum Opus series.

Fourteen years later, the J Dilla-produced record is widely considered a classic and one of Com’ Sense’s best songs to date. That said, the Chicago MC, along with Soulquarians Erykah Badu, who was his girlfriend at the time and the inspiration behind the song, and James Poyser, and a list of others discuss how the song was created.

The monumental work of the late, great Dilla and his dynamic use of Bobby Caldwell’s 1980 track “Open Your Eyes” is examined, as well as Common’s thoughts on how the tune has aged.

Peep the rhyme by pressing play on Magnum Opus below.

