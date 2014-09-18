Did LeBron James Get A New Hairline? [Photos]

LeBron James debuted his latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 12, this past Monday. However, besides chatter about the wild looks of the sneaker, the topic of discussion also trended towards King James’ seemingly magical hair growth.

Deadspin reported on this follicle triumph, noting: “When browsing through a collection of wire photos of LeBron, I noticed that he’s been wearing a hat at public appearances quite a bit lately. Perhaps he was trying to hide his new plugs until they had fully taken root.”

We’ll leave this tweet right below, and you can peep Deadspin’s findings right here.